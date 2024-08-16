Tyler, the Creator has been super vocal lately. The eclectic artist recently reflected on his past criticism of Eminem’s 2010 album “Recovery”, where he expressed regret for what some consider harsh words. During the mea culpa, he acknowledged his “limited” perspective at the time.

Okay so when did he pull a J. Cole? Sorry we had to say it. In a conversation with Mav Carter for the Mavericks series, Tyler dished that his love and respect for rap, highlighting how it transformed his life and those around him.

Get this, when Eminem’s name came up, Tyler recalled his initial reaction to “Recovery”. “Eminem put out this album called “Recovery”, 2010,” he said. “I was a big Eminem fan, and when that album came out, I fucking hated it. Hated it. Publicly was like, ‘this shit is wack.’ Didn’t like it.”

Tyler went on to breakdown how watching a Netflix series about the opioid crisis changed his perspective. Okay … So, it made him realize the significance of Eminem’s journey to sobriety during the creation of that album. “I felt so bad about those tweets and things like that because thinking from his perspective, someone like me publicly saying that stuff and him getting off drugs and being clean and getting to a point in his life that that’s behind him. … He probably felt like I was attacking him.”

In fairness, Tyler has always admired Eminem’s work, and their paths have crossed over the years. In 2011, Tyler met Eminem backstage, and in 2014, he and Odd Future opened for Em at stadium shows.

Despite a brief period of tension when Eminem dissed Tyler on the track “Fall” from “Kamikaze”, Eminem later expressed regret for his approach. That was dope tbh.

During the chat, Tyler admitted that he thought he was merely stating his opinion about the music back in 2010. However, he now recognizes how “Recovery” represented a pivotal moment in Eminem’s life. “He was in a different part of his life and probably felt like I was attacking him,” Tyler said. “Now I feel so bad about saying stuff because my perspective was so limited. And I love him. That dude taught me how to rap. I learned how to put words together in rhythm because of some of the Eminem stuff I was hearing and storytelling and things like that.”

Tyler concluded by saying he’d like to apologize to Eminem in real life: “I felt terrible, and if I ever see him, I wanna tell him that in person.”

Cool. Now that’s done, let’s hope they both have closure. On to the next crisis.