R&B superstar Usher has announced the postponement of several shows on his highly anticipated “Past Present Future” tour after suffering a neck injury during rehearsals. The artist, who had already canceled his opening night concert on August 14, took to Instagram on Thursday to share that he’s rescheduling his first three Atlanta dates to allow more time for recovery.

“Earlier this week, I suffered an injury to my neck while rehearsing to provide my fans with the greatest Usher show of all time,” Usher wrote in his post. “My hope was that with physical therapy and medical treatment, I would be able to overcome the injury and be ready for opening night. Unfortunately, the injury has not healed yet, and my doctors have instructed me not to perform any shows this week.”

Despite the setback, Usher reassured fans that with appropriate rest and treatment, he should be ready to resume the tour in Washington, D.C., on August 20. “I love my fans and thank you for understanding that this injury must be healed so that I can give you the 100% excellence that you expect from an Usher show,” he added. “I will be on stage in your city very soon.”

Advertisement

The rescheduled Atlanta shows will now take place at State Farm Arena on December 9, 10, and 12, instead of the originally planned August 14, 16, and 17. Usher initially postponed his first show, citing the need to “give my body a second to rest and heal,” though he did not disclose the nature of his injury at the time.

Reflecting on his decision to delay the tour, Usher expressed his commitment to delivering an unforgettable experience for his fans. “For my 30-plus year career, 100% of my blood, sweat, and tears has gone into putting on the best performance and creating a memorable experience for my fans,” he wrote in a since-deleted post. “You’re still going to get a bit of the past, some of the present, and a unique look into the future on the rescheduled date, but you’ll also be getting 100% of me.”

The postponement marks a rare pause in what has been a whirlwind few years for Usher. The singer headlined the 2024 Super Bowl earlier this year and wrapped up his 100-show “My Way” Las Vegas residency in December 2023. The “Past Present Future” tour, which includes stops across North America and Europe, is set to run through May 2025.

While fans will have to wait a bit longer to see Usher perform in Atlanta, the artist’s commitment to delivering a top-notch show remains a priority. As Usher continues to recover, fans can rest assured that when he does take the stage, it will be with the same energy, passion, and excellence that has defined his career for over three decades.