”Alien: Romulus” is next up in the summer blockbuster movie season. The newest installment in the “Alien” franchise is set to make a heart ripping splash in with a projected global debut between $70 and $80 million. Not bad. Actually pretty good for a franchise that had it’s last film in 2017 with Alien: Covenant. For context purposes, that less than loved prequel grossed about $240 million worldwide.

Anyway, it appears Disney isn’t playing as the studio continues to dominate the summer box office.

“Deadpool & Wolverine” is now targeting $1.14 billion and “Inside Out 2” leading the 2024 charts with over $1.6 billion, making it the biggest movie of the year so far. Wow. One, two, and now three punch.

The new Alien film is directed by Fede Álvarez, who co-wrote it with Rodo Sayagues. So far the critics agree with 83% favorable ratings from over 150 critics.

Get this if “Alien: Romulus” performs in the ballpark of”Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes”—which smashed it at the box office with nearly $400 million, then 20th Century Studios and Disney can see a good run, especially with the film’s not too insane budget of $80 million.

Meanwhile as mentioned, “Deadpool & Wolverine” is projected to reach $1.08 billion by the weekend and is expected to earn an additional $65 million globally over the weekend. Insane.

This will likely push the film toward $1.14 billion, surpassing “Joker”‘s 2019 earnings of $1.078 billion to become the highest-grossing R-rated film in cinema history.

Seems like a good run for theatrical releases this summer. The numbers don’t lie.

Here’s the final trailer: