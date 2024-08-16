Jussie Smollett’s latest film, “The Lost Holliday”, just dropped a trailer. Directed by and starring Smollett, the film features an ensemble cast including Vivica A. Fox, Jabari Redd, Cynthia Bailey, and more. Good to see Jussie working again.

The new film made its debut earlier this year at the 2024 American Black Film Festival.

Here’s the official Synopsis:

Vivica A. Fox stars as Cassandra Marshall, who arrives in Los Angeles to plan the funeral of her estranged son, Damien Holliday. Upon her arrival, Cassandra discovers that the funeral arrangements are already being handled by her son’s husband, Jason Holliday (played by Jussie Smollett)—a man and a marriage she knew nothing about. Through Jason, their adopted daughter Arielle, Jason’s sister Cheyenne, and his best friend Duck, Cassandra learns more about her son in death than she ever did in his life.

TheLostHollidayPosterKeyArt

So the cast also includes Marquise Vilsón, Brittany S. Hall, Miriam A. Hyman, Londyn Carter, Memphis Cade, Corey Knott, Alex “ADIV” Duncan IV, Betty Coleman, Bella Bahhs, Gina Belafonte, and Leslie D. Baker.

Get this, Jussie Smollett co-wrote the script with Jerrell Chesney and also serves as a producer alongside Mona Scott-Young and Tressa Azarel Smallwood. Vivica A. Fox is an executive producer for “The Lost Holliday”, along with Tom Wilson, Janet Smollett, Joe “Jody” Williams, Eddie Mac, Stephanie R. Gayle, James Earl Hardy, Jerrell Chesney, Michael Lang, Anthony Smallwood, and Sheila Legette.

“The Lost Holliday” is on deck to premiere in AMC Theatres on September 27. Looks like he doesn’t have any distribution problems. Good for him!

Check out the trailer below: