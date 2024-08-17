Chris Tucker is cursing again in his stand up. Ya’ll knew that? Ha, the “Rush Hour” star had people in stitches during a recent standup routine. He had a lot of fun over the confusion many had between him and the other Chris, Rock that is, following the wildly infamous Will Smith slap seen around the world at the 2022 Oscars.

Okay, so Tucker began by laughing off his frustration over the mix-up. He said: “Let me tell you why I’m pissed off about that slap with Will Smith and Chris Rock. They mixed me up in it. You know? Because we’re Chris’, they thought I got slapped. People were calling my mom’s phone every night asking, ‘Is Chris okay? I heard he got the sh”t slapped out of him.’ ‘Chris is right here rewinding the tape so I can see the slap. Now stop starting rumors.’”

Get this, then the “Jackie Brown” star joked about how huge the incident was and discussed around the world. He mocked languages spoken in Tokyo, Puerto Rico, and Africa. Listen, it was all in fun and he was equally disrespectful.

Tucker even speculated that Rock must have known what was coming. We’re laughing just saying that … “Black people have a sixth sense. If somebody walks up on us unannounced, the first thing we do — we be like ‘hey, what’s up, what you want?’” He added, “Y’all should’ve known that wasn’t me because that show would’ve been over right then and there. Will Smith would not have been walking off stage fixing his jacket on my a””.”

Tucker had way more fun by playfully demonstrating how he would have responded if he were in Rock’s place. He suggesting the encounter with Smith would have ended very differently. If you imagine the insinuation.

Glad to see Chris Tucker still touring and having fun with the audience even if it’s at the expense of the other Chris.