In a year where the music industry continues to evolve, Hitkidd stands out as a beacon of innovation and authenticity. With a resume that already includes producing the lead single “Highjack” for A$AP Rocky’s latest album and co-producing the critically acclaimed Memphis Zoo album with the iconic Juicy J, Hitkidd is on a remarkable winning streak. His recent production work on Rich the Kid’s track featuring BIA and his Top 50 Urban Radio hit “Booty Club” with Sandy Cheekz further cement his position as one of the most sought-after producers in hip-hop. Now, Hitkidd is back with another banger, teaming up with Co Cash and TripStar—both newly signed to his Campsouth label—for the politically charged video “If I Were President.”



The video, shot against the powerful backdrop of Washington D.C., showcases Hitkidd’s multifaceted talent, not just as a producer but also as a visionary director. “If I Were President” is more than just a song; it’s a statement that reflects the turbulent political climate and the need for voices that speak truth to power. The track is driven by Hitkidd’s signature hard-hitting production, layered with the razor-sharp lyricism of Co Cash and TripStar. Together, they create a sonic experience that is as thought-provoking as it is infectious.



Hitkidd’s ability to push the boundaries of hip-hop is on full display in “If I Were President.” The beat, which he began crafting three years ago during the COVID-19 pandemic, is a testament to his forward-thinking approach. “I made the beat three years ago during COVID,” Hitkidd explains. “On New Year’s Eve, Co and I started working on the song. Initially, it was just the two of us. TripStar, who had collaborated with me the previous year, was later added to the track, bringing a new dimension to the project.”

The decision to film in Washington D.C. was no accident. As Co Cash reflects, “Filming this video in Washington D.C. really added to the impact of the song. Being there by the White House and the monuments gave the track a deeper meaning.” His lyrics, “If I were president/ I’d spend the tax dollars on the trenches,” resonate with the reality that many people face today, emphasizing a desire to help those in need rather than criminalize them.



TripStar, who recently dropped his project The Re-Up and hosted a back-to-school giveaway for Memphis’ youth, echoes this sentiment. “Artists are naturally leaders in our community, so our connection to this song is real,” he states. His involvement in the video and the song underscores his commitment to using his platform to inspire and uplift his community.

Hitkidd’s dedication to his city extends beyond music. He has been actively working with the mayor of Memphis on projects aimed at improving the lives of its residents. “As artists, we come from a more realistic perspective than politicians do,” Hitkidd says. “We are around regular people every day. We see how people live and what they want and need. Most politicians are out of touch with real people.”



With “If I Were President,” Hitkidd, Co Cash, and TripStar are not just making music—they’re creating a movement. This track is a powerful reminder of the role hip-hop plays in reflecting societal issues and inspiring change. As anticipation builds for Hitkidd’s next moves, “If I Were President” stands as a bold and necessary statement in today’s musical and political landscape.



Don’t miss out on this powerful collaboration—watch the “If I Were President” video now.

