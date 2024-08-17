Beloved Houston rapper and producer BeatKing, who helped shape the sound of ratchet club music, has tragically passed away at the age of 39. The cause of death, as confirmed by his manager Tasha Felder, was a pulmonary embolism. BeatKing, whose real name was Justin Riley, collapsed while at an Urban One (Radio One) station during a morning show takeover. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, he could not be saved. His daughters were by his side in his final moments.

Felder, who shared the devastating news on her Instagram, wrote, “BeatKing has been the heartbeat of the club scene for over a decade. His influence is immeasurable, and his sound will resonate forever.”

Born in 1984, BeatKing burst onto the music scene in 2010 with his debut album Kings of the Club. The 23-track project featured the hits “Crush” and “Hammer,” both of which earned spots on Billboard’s hip-hop chart. Over the years, BeatKing also known by his producer tag Club Godzilla became a pivotal figure in the Houston music scene, introducing a fresh, gritty sound that took the genre by storm. His collaborations with artists like Bun B, Slim Thug, Gangsta Boo, T-Pain, and 2 Chainz further cemented his place in the industry.

BeatKing’s breakthrough into the mainstream came in 2020 with DJ Chose’s platinum-selling hit “Thick,” followed by his viral sensation “Then Leave,” a collaboration with Queendome Come, that dominated TikTok. Then his work on Erica Banks’ 2022 single “Toot That” featuring DreamDoll showcased his knack for creating music that resonated with a wide audience.

Beyond his music, BeatKing was known for his larger-than-life personality and his collection of self-designed slogan T-shirts, which became a staple of his image. From “She Thick If Her Toilet Seat Loose” to “I’m Black Jelly Bean Nasty :)”, these shirts captured his humor and unique perspective.

Barely 3 weeks before his untimely death, BeatKing released his final project, Never Leave Houston on a Sunday, a fitting tribute to the city he loved and the scene he helped define. His sudden passing is a monumental loss to the music community, but his legacy as a pioneer of ratchet club music will continue to inspire and influence for years to come.

(photos courtesy of RonJPhotography)