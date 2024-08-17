Music executive L.A. Reid’s attempt to dismiss a sexual assault lawsuit filed against him by former Arista Records employee Drew Dixon has been denied. On Tuesday, August 13, Judge Valerie Caproni of the Southern District of New York ruled that Dixon’s lawsuit against Reid would proceed, rejecting his motions to dismiss several of the claims.

Dixon, who worked at Arista Records under Reid’s leadership around 20 years ago, accused the veteran music executive of sexually assaulting her twice during her tenure at the label. Her lawsuit alleges sexual battery and assault, false imprisonment, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and a violation of the New York City Gender Motivated Violence Act.

Reid sought to have the case dismissed on several grounds, including the statute of limitations and issues related to the venue where the case was filed. However, Judge Caproni found that the claims of false imprisonment and intentional infliction of emotional distress were not barred by the statute of limitations under the New York Adult Survivors Act. This Act, which was passed in 2022, allows survivors of sexual assault to file lawsuits even if the statutory period for such claims has expired.

The judge also ruled that the events described in Dixon’s complaint had a substantial connection to the Southern District of New York, affirming that the venue where the lawsuit was filed was appropriate.

Drew Dixon’s lawsuit brings to light allegations that have lingered in the shadows of the music industry for decades. Her claims against L.A. Reid, one of the most influential figures in the business, have drawn significant attention, particularly in light of the broader #MeToo movement that has swept through various industries, including entertainment.

Dixon has been vocal about her experiences with sexual harassment and assault within the music industry. Her allegations against Reid are part of a larger narrative that she has shared publicly, detailing the challenges and trauma she faced while working in the male-dominated music business.

The case now moves forward, as Judge Caproni’s ruling ensures that Dixon’s claims will be heard in court. This development marks a significant moment in the ongoing conversation about accountability and justice within the music industry, as high-profile figures like Reid are increasingly being called to answer for past actions.

Reid, who has had a storied career in the music industry, founding LaFace Records and leading major labels like Arista Records and Epic Records, has not publicly commented on the lawsuit following this latest ruling. As the case progresses, it is likely to continue drawing attention to issues of sexual harassment and assault in the workplace.