The Source had an opportunity to attend the New York City screening of Lionsgate’s ‘1992’, directed by Ariel Vromen, hosted by Chuck Creekmur. This film is a captivating, high-energy drama that immerses viewers in the chaos of the 1992 Los Angeles riots. This action-packed film masterfully weaves together themes of family and survival, delivering a story that’s both thrilling and emotionally resonant.

At the heart of ‘1992’ is Mercer, played by Tyrese Gibson, a shopkeeper determined to rebuild his life and set a positive example for his son amidst the crumbling streets of Los Angeles. As the city spirals into turmoil, Mercer faces intense personal challenges, all while trying to restore a fractured relationship with his son. Gibson’s performance is raw and authentic, portraying a man torn between duty, fear, and hope. His character’s journey strikes a deeply emotional chord as he strives to hold onto his humanity and fatherhood despite the chaos that surrounds him.

Ray Liotta and Scott Eastwood add even more depth to the film as a father-son duo embroiled in a dangerous heist, planned right where Mercer works. Their troubled relationship mirrors Mercer’s own struggles, creating a fascinating parallel that drives the tension throughout the film. Liotta delivers one of his signature hard-edged performances, while Eastwood perfectly captures the vulnerability and resentment of a young man at odds with his father.

Advertisement

However, it’s Christopher A’mmanuel who proves to be the hidden gem of this ensemble cast. His portrayal of Mercer’s son is both heart-wrenching and powerful, bringing innocence to the chaos and contributing to the film’s emotional weight.

Director Ariel Vromen skillfully balances the film’s emotional core with breathtaking action sequences. The city of Los Angeles becomes a character in itself, with the streets crackling with tension, violence, and unrest. The combination of intense standoffs, fiery explosions, and gritty hand-to-hand combat scenes gives ‘1992’ its pulse-pounding rhythm.

But beyond the explosions and gunfire, ‘1992’ excels at exploring the complicated dynamics between fathers and sons. Both Mercer and the heist team’s leader struggle with what it means to be a man and a father in a world that seems to be falling apart. The film asks difficult questions about legacy, racism, responsibility, and survival, while still keeping the audience on the edge of their seats with adrenaline-fueled moments.

Tyrese, Katherine Nunez and Lynn Hobson

‘1992’ is an exhilarating, emotionally charged film that doesn’t shy away from the realities of race, fatherhood, and violence in America. Tyrese Gibson shines in a role that brings depth and humanity to the action genre, while Vromen’s direction is nothing short of suspenseful. Whether you’re drawn in by the action or the emotional stakes, ‘1992’ is a must-watch that stands out as a modern-day thriller with heart.

Catch it on Lionsgate and prepare for a gripping journey into one of the most pivotal moments in LA’s history, where the personal and the political collide in an unforgettable way.

Watch the trailer below.