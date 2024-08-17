NBA Youngboy, is expected to plead guilty in a federal weapons case against him. SMH … Youngboy, who’s real name is Kentrell Gaulden, has requested that the case be transferred from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to Utah for further proceedings. Interesting legal move. His defense attorney, Drew Findling, filed the necessary paperwork earlier this week.

Youngboy is looking at serious charges. He faces a charge of possession of firearms by a convicted felon, which stems from a 2020 incident during a music video shoot in Baton Rouge.

If you recall, Police arrested him and more than a dozen others after receiving reports that the group was brandishing firearms on Choctaw Drive. Authorities allege that Youngboy, was in possession of a 9 mm handgun and a .45-caliber Glock at the time. Why, why, why!

Youngboy’s status as a felon dates back to a 2016 shootout, which legally prohibits him from possessing firearms. Initially, he faced a second felony charge for possessing an unregistered firearm, but this charge was dismissed in March. Good news for him on that front.

Get this, Chief Judge Shelly Dick had recently agreed to delay the case while a higher court reviews whether a convicted felon’s Second Amendment rights should override existing laws that prevent felons from possessing guns and ammunition. That part.

So, the pivotal decision to move the case to Utah is likely a matter of convenience for Youngboy and his legal team, as he is currently facing multiple criminal charges in Cache County and Weber County, Utah. Officials allege that he and several others were involved in a “large-scale prescription drug fraud ring” targeting pharmacies across the state.

NBA Youngboy had actually been permitted to reside in Utah by Judge Dick while the Baton Rouge case was ongoing. His next court appearances are scheduled for August 29 in Weber County and September 23 in Cache County.

So basically if Youngboy agrees to continue with the guilty plea once the federal case is transferred to Utah, the proceedings will remain there. If not, the case will be sent back to the Middle District of Louisiana. The potential penalties for the charge include up to 10 years in prison, fines, and a period of supervised release.

Serious times for some of ya’ll favorite rappers.