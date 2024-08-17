Trigger warning. The-Dream who faces serious allegations of rape, sex trafficking, and sexual battery in a lawsuit filed by Chanaaz Mangroe, is now moving to dismiss and strike a lot of the lawsuit, as reported by industry media outlet, Variety.

So on Friday (August 16), The-Dream’s team of attorneys argued that the complaint is a “shotgun pleading” that fails to properly link specific allegations to each defendant involved.

Get this, the lawyers are also seeking to dismiss Contra Paris, LLC from the case, citing a lack of personal jurisdiction in California. Additionally, the defense is challenging the inclusion of the rape claim, arguing that it is not recognized as a separate civil cause of action under California law. They are also attempting to strike down 300 paragraphs they claim are “irrelevant” or “intentionally out-of-context.”

Desirée F. Moore, The-Dream’s attorney, stated, “The Complaint is a textbook example of a ‘shotgun pleading’ and must be dismissed in its entirety for failing to attribute specific factual allegations to each defendant. Plaintiff’s Complaint contains dozens of allegations that are utterly irrelevant to her sexual battery and sex trafficking claims and are, instead, designed solely to smear Diamant’s name and reputation.”

ICYMI, the lawsuit was initially filed by Chanaaz Mangroe on June 4 under California’s Sexual Abuse and Cover-Up Accountability Act. Mangroe, who claimed to have met The-Dream in early 2015, alleged that she was coerced into having sex with him on multiple occasions. She stated that The-Dream promised her a level of fame comparable to Beyoncé or Rihanna, but that their relationship turned abusive.

“What Dream did to me made it impossible to live the life I envisioned for myself and pursue my goals as a singer and songwriter,” Mangroe said in a statement. “Ultimately, my silence has become too painful, and I realized that I need to tell my story to heal. I hope that doing so will also help others and prevent future horrific abuse.”

The-Dream has denied all allegations: “I oppose all forms of harassment and have always strived to help people realize their career goals. As someone committed to making a positive impact on my fellow artists and the world at large, I am deeply offended and saddened by these allegations.”