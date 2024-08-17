VP Kamala Harris Lays Out Broad But Aggressive Economic Plan For America While Campaigning In North Carolina

Bill Clinton’s strategist, Jim Carville once said, “it’s the economy stupid.” That’s a thing these days and many of us have heard it before. Now, Vice President Kamala Harris is on that type of time! She is taking the other side and her critics to task with an economic plan to help Americans, everywhere.

On Friday (August 16) at a North Carolina rally, wearing Tar Heel blue no less, VP Harris unveiled an expansive economic plan during her campaign stop in Raleigh. She focused on issues like high grocery bills, housing costs, and the challenges of raising a family. This event, held at Wake Tech Community College’s northern campus, was attended by around 100 people.

In her strong speech, Harris emphasized the strength of the U.S. economy under the Biden administration, citing the creation of millions of jobs and a drop in annual inflation below 3% for the first time in three years.

However, she acknowledged that many Americans are still struggling with high costs and economic insecurity:

“Costs are still too high. And on a deeper level, for too many people, no matter how much they work, it feels so hard just to be able to get ahead,” Harris said. She promised to focus on creating opportunities for the middle class, aiming to enhance their economic security, stability, and dignity.

Harris’s more on the plan, which she termed “an opportunity economy”

Banning price gouging on food and groceries.

Providing $25,000 in down payment assistance to first-time homebuyers who have paid rent on time for at least two years.

Offering tax incentives to homebuilders who construct starter homes for first-time buyers.

Expanding tax incentives to encourage the construction of affordable rental housing.

Restoring the $3,600 child tax credit, which was credited with reducing child poverty when it was part of the American Rescue Plan but expired in 2021. Harris also proposes up to $6,000 in tax relief for middle- and low-income families when they have a new baby.

Expanding the Earned Income Tax Credit to reduce taxes by up to $1,500 for low-income workers without children.

Most of her proposals would of course require Congressional approval.

While, addressing the crowd, Harris pointed out that food prices rose during the pandemic due to supply chain disruptions, but noted, “our supply chains have improved and prices are still too high.” She highlighted her experience as California’s attorney general, where she secured over $1 billion for consumers by taking action against companies engaged in price gouging. “As president, I will go after the bad actors,” Harris vowed.

In contrast, Trump, who’s been busy with a couple rambling “press conferences” blamed Harris for inflation and promised an economic boom if re-elected, proposing tariffs of up to 20% on imported goods. Harris criticized this plan, warning that it would lead to higher prices on essential items, referring to it as “a Trump tax on gas, a Trump tax on food, a Trump tax on clothing, a Trump tax on over-the-counter medication.” She estimated that Trump’s plan would cost a typical family $3,900 a year.

The NC rally marked a shift in Harris’s usual campaign messaging, with the audience enthusiastically chanting, “We’re not going back,” even though she omitted some of her usual lines. This visit was her 16th to North Carolina during her vice presidency. Earlier in the week, Harris also appeared at a community college in Maryland alongside President Joe Biden, where they discussed efforts to negotiate lower prescription drug prices.

Sounds like VP Harris has a plan. Pun intended.