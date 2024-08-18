Music producer The Dream, known for his work with artists like Beyoncé, has filed to have a lawsuit dismissed that was brought against him by his former protégée, Chanaaz Mangroe. The lawsuit, filed two months ago, accuses The Dream of using his industry connections and deceit to lure Mangroe into a manipulative relationship.

The Dream, whose real name is Terius Gesteelde-Diamant, has strongly denied these allegations, insisting that their relationship was consensual and accusing Mangroe of fabricating a “false and defamatory narrative” for financial gain. According to court documents obtained by In Touch, The Dream’s legal team has moved to dismiss the lawsuit, arguing that the claims are baseless and part of a strategy to tarnish his reputation and extract a settlement.

“[Chanaaz] and her counsel, Wigdor LLP, are using the judicial system to propagate a false and defamatory narrative about [The Dream], a highly respected Black musician in the arts industry, for their own financial gain and to his extreme detriment—and to the destruction of everything he has ever done as a musician and as a Black figure that the current and new art generations look up to,” The Dream’s attorney stated in the court filings.

The lawsuit alleges that The Dream, 46, engaged in sexual assault and manipulation, but The Dream has firmly denied these accusations. His attorney emphasized that The Dream has a history of advocating for women and supporting women’s causes, and that Mangroe’s claims are not only untrue but also damaging to his personal and professional life.

“[Chanaaz] and [The Dream] were two adults who engaged in a brief and consensual courtship. There was never non-consensual sex between them; there was never sex exchanged for money or other commercial gain; and [The Dream] never abused [Chanaaz] in any way,” the attorney wrote. The documents further assert that Mangroe continued to seek out The Dream for years after their relationship ended, including soliciting sex and other favors, even when he refused.

As the case develops, it highlights the ongoing issues of power dynamics and allegations of misconduct in the entertainment industry. The Dream’s legal team is pushing for the lawsuit’s dismissal, but the court’s decision on the matter is still pending.