50 Cent just fired back at comedian Luenell in the most 50 cent of ways.

“Proof you can’t make everybody happy,” 50 Cent said, making it clear that there was no ill intent. “I love Luenell’s work; that’s why I had them put her in “Ghost.” We saw her big ass was booked already, so we didn’t reach out.”

Luenell voiced her frustration during an interview with Comedy Hype News, criticizing the absence of female comedians in the lineup. Here’s what she said:

“Not one female comic was on the plane to the show,” she remarked. While expressing her admiration for 50 Cent and his work on “Power,” she went on “there are men and women in the audiences of these shows.”

Then she kind of wasn’t available anyway which is weird. Luenell said that she had other commitments, saying, “I’m booked and busy anyway.”

Alrighty then. The event in questions was the Humor & Harmony Festival, that took place from August 8 to 11 in Shreveport, Louisiana. 50 promoted it by saying “You don’t want to miss this, over 29,000 people have registered already. Go to HumorHarmonyWeekend.com. Boom. 36,000 Super Bowl of comedy, music. Wait till you see who’s confirmed.”

ICYMI, the lineup included Katt Williams, DC Young Fly, 2 Chainz, Tank, Monifah, Ray J, Bill Bellamy, Jeremih, French Montana, DaBaby, and Lavell Crawford.

Maybe 50 and Leunell will work together soon. Might be in their best interest and just get the bag. Maybe an all female comedy show is in their future. Just saying.