Alicia Keys’ iconic single “No One” has earned her first solo RIAA Diamond certification, surpassing 10 million U.S. sales and streams. Keys celebrated the milestone, saying, “A song that is there for us when we need it most. Singing this song, together, all over the world is magical each and every time.” She expressed gratitude to her fans, adding, “Thank you for loving ‘No One’ the way you do! Keep singing at the top of your lungs! We’re diamond status babbyyyyy!”