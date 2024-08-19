In collaboration with HeadCount, Ariana Grande has launched an exclusive sweepstakes to encourage young voter registration through the organization’s Good to Vote initiative. The sweepstakes offer a grand prize of flying two fans to the U.S. premiere of Wicked and a full glam experience with r.e.m. beauty products. Announced today on Grande’s Instagram, fans are prompted to check their voter registration status to enter.

A recent Harvard University study highlights the effectiveness of celebrity voices in promoting civic engagement, noting that such endorsements lead to higher voter registration rates and poll worker sign-ups. In 2020, 78% of young voters registered through HeadCount went on to vote.

Grande previously partnered with HeadCount in 2019, registering over 30,000 fans to vote. The organization has since adapted to include digital engagement, allowing celebrities to continue mobilizing their fanbase.

Fans can enter the sweepstakes starting today through HeadCount’s website.