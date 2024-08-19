Maybe the YSL RICO trial of Young Thug and company isn’t going to last indefinitely after all. Well, if the Republican district attorney nominee Courtney Kramer has her way, it certainly won’t.



Billboard reported that Kramer has vowed to shut down the ongoing YSL RICO trial if she is elected.

Kramer isn’t playing or maybe she’s just playing politics.

She criticized the current Fulton County District Attorney, Fani Willis, accusing her of using the case to gain personal fame. In a statement released by her campaign on August 16, Kramer expressed her “highly concerned and disappointed” views on the trial, citing what she believes to be a “lack of prosecutorial oversight.” But by using the trial in her statements, while running for elected office, isn’t Kramer doing just that?

Get this, Kramer argues that the trial, which began in November 2023 and involves Young Thug and his co-defendants, has been “over-prosecuted” and is a “complete and utter waste of the court’s time.” She claims that the case has drained “endless amounts of taxpayer dollars” without justification. Kramer promised, “If I am elected as the next District Attorney of Fulton County, I promise to end this prosecution immediately.”

Kramer actually challenged her opponent, Fani Willis, to do “the right thing” by ending the prosecution and releasing the accused, many of whom are being held without bond.

We all know the YSL RICO case has faced numerous challenges, including the recusal of Judge Shukura L. Ingram in July due to potential impartiality concerns. Judge Ingram had a prior connection to a former deputy involved in the case, which led to her stepping down to maintain public confidence in the trial’s fairness.

It’s a mess but Kramer isn’t the DA and maybe Willis knows exactly what she’s doing. Whether a jury believes her case against Young Thug and YSL, remains to be seen.