Big Freedia, the Queen Diva of bounce music, has partnered with Crescent Canna to launch the Wobble Sparkling THC Energy Drink. This exciting collaboration combines Big Freedia’s signature style with Crescent Canna’s expertise in cannabis beverages, offering a refreshing and energizing THC-infused drink.

“Get ready to wobble, baby,” exclaims Big Freedia. “My new THC drink will make your taste buds explode!” The Wobble Sparkling THC Energy Drink features a tantalizing blend of ripe strawberries and tropical pineapple, delivering a sweet and bubbly experience with 10 mg of THC and 100 mg of caffeine per can.

“Wobble is the perfect drink for turning up on the dance floor,” says Freedia. “It’ll make you feel good and keep the party going.”

Known for her collaborations with top artists like Beyoncé, Drake, and Lil Wayne, Big Freedia is expanding her influence into the cannabis space with this innovative beverage. Wobble provides an elevated psychoactive experience and is made with federally legal, hemp-derived THC.

“Working with Big Freedia has been a dream come true,” says Crescent Canna CEO Joe Gerrity. “There are a lot of energy drinks out there. But only one has Big Diva Energy.”

Available nationwide, Wobble can be ordered online at crescentcanna.com and through various distributors in participating states.