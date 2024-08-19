Breaking news. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken just announced that Israel has accepted a U.S.-backed proposal aimed at bridging differences to achieve a cease-fire and secure the release of hostages in Gaza.

This is a crucial step but it remains to be seen if Hamas will accept the proposal.

Get this, after a 2.5-hour meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Blinken confirmed Israel’s support for the plan, urging Hamas to agree as well. The United States, along with partners on the deal Egypt and Qatar, have been mediating, but sensitive negotiations have repeatedly stalled.

Blinken did not specify whether the proposal addresses contentious issues such as Israel’s demand for control over key corridors in Gaza, which Hamas has opposed.

“In a very constructive meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu today, he confirmed to me that Israel supports the bridging proposal,” Blinken stated. “The next important step is for Hamas to say ‘yes.’”

Blinken emphasized the urgency of concluding the cease-fire agreement, which would facilitate the return of hostages and alleviate Palestinian suffering after over 10 months of conflict. He described the current moment as a “decisive” and possibly “last” opportunity to achieve peace and security.

The ongoing conflict, which began on October 7 with an attack by Hamas militants that killed around 1,200 people and led to the abduction of around 250 others, has resulted in over 40,000 Palestinian deaths due to Israel’s counterattack, according to local health authorities. Blinken’s visit precedes further talks in Egypt, where mediators will continue efforts to finalize the cease-fire.

With the world watching, negotiations have faced hurdles, particularly concerning Israel’s insistence on maintaining control of strategic areas in Gaza, which Hamas claims are new demands. Israel, however, argues these are clarifications of previous proposals.

Despite these challenges, the U.S. has offered proposals to bridge remaining gaps, with formal responses expected soon. Blinken urged both sides to seize this moment, saying, “It is time for everyone to get to ‘yes’ and to not look for any excuses to say ‘no.’”

