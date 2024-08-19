R&B singer Brian McKnight has found himself in the midst of a public relations crisis, as fans continue to express their discontent over his treatment of his three eldest children. For months, an unofficial boycott has been building against McKnight, with former fans refusing to support his music and live performances. The controversy recently reached a tipping point when McKnight was forced to cancel a show in Detroit after ticket sales plummeted, reportedly due to the ongoing boycott.

The discontent among fans stems from what many perceive as McKnight’s mistreatment of his older children, a situation that has been widely discussed and criticized on social media. The fallout has been severe, with fans voicing their disappointment in the singer, whose soulful ballads once made him a beloved figure in R&B.

The impact of the boycott is now being felt in McKnight’s concert ticket sales. According to recent reports, tickets for his upcoming shows have been significantly discounted, with some selling for nearly half off on platforms like Groupon. For example, tickets for a 2024 show in Washington, D.C., are now being offered at a reduced price on Groupon .

The steep discounts on McKnight’s concert tickets are a clear indication of the backlash he is facing. Despite his efforts to continue performing, the public’s response to the family controversy seems to be having a tangible effect on his career.

This situation serves as a reminder and the influence of social media in holding public figures accountable. As McKnight navigates this turbulent period, it remains to be seen how—or if—he will address the concerns of his estranged fans and attempt to rebuild his once-stellar reputation.