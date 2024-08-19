Chance the Rapper releases a new single, “Bad Boys II,” featuring fellow Chicago artist Joey Purp. The single is accompanied by a vibrant music video that perfectly captures the essence of summer and nods to the beloved Bad Boys films franchise, starring Martin Lawrence and Will Smith. The video echos the same dynamic of fearless camaraderie and bold attitude.

Chance and Purp take to the streets of Chicago in a sleek convertible, the top down as they cruise through the city under the sun. With Chance behind the wheel, the two exude a carefree and confident energy. The video reflects the song’s upbeat vibes, highlighting the duo’s swag as they deliver their verses with effortless cool.

This past weekend, Chance the Rapper performed live for a packed audience at the Citi Summer Concert Series on TODAY. Live from Rockefeller Plaza, Chance treated his fans to a 4-song performance that included “Together,” “YAH Know,” “Stars Out” –– newer singles from his Star Line project –– and 2014’s hit “Sunday Candy.”

