Chance the Rapper has dropped his latest single, “Bad Boys II,” featuring fellow Chicago artist Joey Purp. The release is accompanied by a vibrant music video that captures the essence of summer and pays homage to the iconic Bad Boys film franchise, starring Martin Lawrence and Will Smith. The song and video echo the dynamic of fearless camaraderie and bold attitude synonymous with the films.

In the music video, Chance and Purp cruise through the streets of Chicago in a sleek convertible with the top down, exuding carefree confidence under the sun. The duo delivers their verses with effortless cool, reflecting the song’s upbeat vibes. The video showcases their swag and highlights the infectious energy of their collaboration, making “Bad Boys II” a standout summer anthem.