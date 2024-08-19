Chicago Creed artist Leo w3ST is making waves in the city’s music scene by releasing his new visual, “Lemme Know.” Fresh off his performance at Blerdcon and a standout freestyle on NFO Cyphers, Leo is gearing up for his upcoming performance at Chreece Hip Hop Fest, where he’ll be opening for Curren$y.

In “Lemme Know,” Leo plays the love game, navigating challenges with contestants vying for his attention. The visual, directed by Benji Wolf, showcases Leo’s newly refined look as he explores the talents and quirks of each contestant. With a blend of humor and intrigue, the video keeps fans engaged and eager for what’s next from the rising star. Leo w3ST continues solidifying his place in the Chicago music industry with this latest release.