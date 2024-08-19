As the Democratic National Committee (DNC) gears up for its convention in Chicago, and old strategy is back at work – blending pop culture with politics to energize the race. John Legend, who previously performed at the 2008 and 2020 conventions, is set to headline a show on Tuesday for Illinois Governor JB Pritzker.

Hopefully, he can excite “ordinary people.”

If you’re a Seinfeld fan, this Wednesday, Julia Louis-Dreyfus will host a panel featuring the country’s eight female Democratic governors. Louis-Dreyfus once played a VP herself on the hit HBO show, “Veep.” Later that night, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts will take the stage at a benefit concert organized by the Creative Coalition, a Hollywood advocacy nonprofit.

A host of well-known actors are expected to attend, including Tim Daly, Uzo Aduba, Anthony Anderson, Iain Armitage, Yvette Nicole Brown, David Cross, Jon Cryer, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Danai Gurira, Richard Kind, Busy Philipps, and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Sounds like a big lineup but can it get bigger?

High-profile speakers for the convention are still being finalized, according to multiple sources. There’s widespread speculation that Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, who both endorsed the Biden-Harris ticket in 2020, might pop out. However, reps for Swift and Beyoncé, as well as spokespeople for the DNC and the Harris campaign, have not signaled on the rumors.