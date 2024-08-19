Drake can’t get a break in gambling that is. Drizzy Just took another gambling ‘L’ this time after losing a bet on Israel Adesanya to take down Dricus du Plessis.

The 6 God dropped $450K on the bet hoping “Last Stylebender” Israel Adesanya would pull out a victory versus UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis. The fight was the main event, and unfortunately for Drake, Adesanya was out of commission after a vicious choke submission.

Many Drake haters who watch his losses, probably keep up with how many times he loses in the world of gambling. Drake lost a bet on Israel Adesanya during his last UFC fight against Alex Pereira. Adesanya was knocked out just minutes before the end of the match.

Drake did manage to recoup some of his losses later, though, when he placed a $400K bet on Adesanya to knock out Pereira in their rematch, which proved to be a winning bet.

It’s up and down with sports betting but we think Drake can afford it. Low key play money for him TBH.