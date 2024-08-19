Even Chris Brown Seems To Disagree With Tank’s Assertion CB is Better Than Michael Jackson

Even Chris Brown Seems To Disagree With Tank’s Assertion CB is Better Than Michael Jackson

Chris Brown is not here for the Michael Jackson blasphemy even when he’s the subject on who’s the GOAT.

Okay, CB recently dismissed Tank’s recent comments claiming that he is a better artist and musician than the King of Pop.

Brown took to IG Stories to express his disagreement:

Advertisement

”That’s cap. I stay the hell out of it [the debate]. My personal take is that I wouldn’t even be breathing or being able to sing a song if that man didn’t exist.”

Brown went on to elaborate on his admiration for Jackson:

“So, I don’t know if they look at it like a Jordan and Kobe thing, but I can’t even look at it, he’s lightyears ahead. There is no competing with him, hell no. I got shrines of this man hanging up at my house. Hell nah, I’m not better than Michael Jackson.”

ICYMI, Tank had made the arguable but wildly bold claim during an appearance on Stephen A. Smith’s show:

”comparing their evolution to that of Magic Johnson and LeBron James. Tank described Brown as “the ultimate evolution of Michael Jackson” and highlighted his wide range of talents.

If ya’ll know Tank, this isn’t the first time he defended Chris Brown in such comparisons. In 2022, during a debate with former NFL star Ryan Clark, Tank asserted that Brown possesses more “gifts” than Jackson, citing his abilities as a singer, dancer, writer, producer, actor, painter, clothing designer, gymnast, and even a ninja. Tank wrote on Instagram, “MJ is the greatest but CB has more gifts is all we’re saying.”

Well guess we can put this debate to bed. Chris isn’t buying it so we aren’t either.