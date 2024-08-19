In a world where trends come and go, true style is timeless. This is the essence of Armitron, a brand with roots that run deep into the history of survival, resilience, and the pursuit of the American dream. It all began with a man named Eugen Gluck, who, in the face of unimaginable horrors at Auschwitz, made a vow: “I’m going to survive this. And I’m going to show you how human beings are supposed to treat each other.” Survive he did, and with that promise as his guiding light, he went on to build a legacy that would forever change the world of fashion and timekeeping.

A Journey from Hardship to Hope

After enduring the hardships of World War II, Eugen Gluck found a new beginning in New York City. There, he met and married Jean, and together they set out to make their mark on the world. Their journey began with a bakery, but it was their venture into the watch industry that truly allowed them to fulfill their dreams. This venture became Armitron—“America’s Watch,” a brand that would lead the way in innovative design and technology.

During the digital revolution of the 1980s, Armitron established itself as a leader in the industry, offering a diverse range of watches that catered to every style imaginable. Despite its rapid growth and success, Armitron never lost sight of Eugen Gluck’s original promise to prioritize people above all else. Today, under the leadership of his daughter, Bobbie, Armitron continues to uphold this legacy, creating timepieces that not only keep time but also tell a story of resilience, love, and dedication.

Fashionable Timepieces for Every Occasion

Armitron’s collection of timepieces is a testament to the brand’s commitment to quality, innovation, and style. Whether you’re looking for a watch that exudes elegance, makes a bold statement, or complements your everyday attire, Armitron has a timepiece that will perfectly match your style. Here’s a look at some of the fashionable options available:

The Grant ($85-$95): The Grant is the perfect choice for those who appreciate classic elegance. Its analog movement ensures precision in timekeeping, while the dial, adorned with Roman numerals, creates a striking visual. The silver-tone stainless steel case and metal bezel enhance both durability and style, making the Grant a timeless addition to any wardrobe.

The Ross ($95): The Ross is ideal for those who love to coordinate their style with their partner. This signature timepiece is part of a classic his-and-hers duo, available in gold-tone, silver-tone, and two-tone finishes. The stainless steel case, bracelet, and coin edge bezel offer a sophisticated look, while the glossy dial adds a touch of modern flair.

The Miles ($75-$95): For those who enjoy making a statement with color, the Miles watch is a must-have. Available in striking new shades like classic black and rich burgundy, this watch is designed to enhance your style. The stainless steel bezel and silvertone case provide a sleek finish, while the premium leather band, offered in four autumnal shades including a rich navy tone, adds warmth and depth to your look.

The Blueprint ($150-$175): The Blueprint is for those who appreciate the intricate art of watchmaking. Powered by an automatic, self-winding movement, this timepiece operates without a battery, relying on the wearer's natural arm movements. The Blueprint is available in a range of finishes, including leather bands, metal bracelets, and a unique iridescent plated edition, ensuring that it stands out as both a fashionable and functional accessory.

The Jack ($150: The Jack watch is a blend of innovation and versatility. Its captivating honeycomb-patterned dial is available in crisp white or bold black, making it a standout piece. The luminous stick indexes light up the dial beneath a resilient glass crystal and stainless steel bezel. With customizable silicone covers in black, clear, gray, and red, The Jack allows you to tailor your timepiece to match your individual style.

Armitron: A Watch for Every Moment

Fashion is ever-changing, but some things never go out of style. Armitron’s fashionable timepieces are designed to be with you every second, every day, every year—because when it comes to finding the perfect watch, you may have many choices, but you’ll only need one brand. Let Armitron be a part of your story, just as it has been a part of countless others, from a promise made in the darkest of times to the stylish statement on your wrist today. Trust Armitron to deliver the quality you deserve and the style you crave—every second, every day, every year.