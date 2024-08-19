Jordin Sparks Unveils Her Explosive New Single “Remember” Debuting #1 on the Apple Itunes R&B/Soul Chart – A Reimagination of Michael Jackson’s Classic Hit on August 16

Multi-Platinum Recording Artist and 2x Grammy® nominee Jordin Sparks is set to drop her highly anticipated single, “Remember,” a thrilling reinterpretation of Michael Jackson’s iconic track. The electrifying new release hit the airwaves on August 16 and has already reached #1 on the Apple iTunes R&B/Soul chart. The single is distributed by Legacy Music Groups.

Co-written by the legendary Michael Jackson, Teddy Riley, and Bernard Belle, “Remember” promises to be a powerful fusion of past and present. Jordin Sparks, who serves as the Executive Producer alongside Dana Thomas, Jovan J. Dawkins, and U Made Us What We Are, brings her unique flair and dynamic energy to this timeless classic.

“I’ve always been mesmerized by Michael Jackson’s music,” Sparks shares. “To blend his legendary sound with my own is a dream come true. This track has an irresistible groove – those 808’s will make you feel it deep in your bones and get you moving from the first beat! Thank you, Michael, for the incredible music.”

“Remember” is a highlight from Sparks’ forthcoming album, No Restrictions, slated for release on September 13, 2024. This announcement follows Sparks’ recent chart-topping collaboration with for KING + COUNTRY on the hit single “Love Me Like I Am,” which earned multiple nominations including Dove, Billboard, and Grammy®.

“Just in case you didn’t ‘Remember’ or forgot, Jordin Sparks has no problem reminding you why her vocals are one of the best ever to bless a mic,” said DJ Romeo of 93.5 KDAY-FM Los Angeles morning show host. “Let’s all embrace the new single “Remember.”

On August 26, 2024, Jordin Sparks embarks on her “No Restrictions Live & Intimate” tour, bringing her electrifying new music to fans across the country.

About Jordin Sparks: Jordin Sparks, a 2x Grammy® nominated powerhouse, catapulted to fame as the youngest winner of season six of American Idol. With over 10 million digital tracks sold in the U.S., Sparks is a force to be reckoned with. Her songwriting prowess shines through with hits like Ariana Grande’s “The Way,” earning her a B.M.I. songwriting award.

She has shared the stage with icons such as Britney Spears, Alicia Keys, and the Jonas Brothers, and has headlined her own tours. Her accolades include two B.E.T. Awards, an American Music Award, a People’s Choice Award, and multiple Grammy® nominations.

In 2020, Sparks released Sounds Like Me and her debut Christmas album Cider & Hennessy. Last year, she earned a Dove, Billboard, and her second Grammy® nomination for the #1 single “Love Me Like I Am,” and released additional hits including “Call My Name” and “Candy Cane Lane.”

Sparks is also a prominent television host and social media influencer, appearing on The TODAY Show, Good Morning America, The View, and more.

For the latest updates and to learn more about Jordin Sparks, visit JordinSparks.com.