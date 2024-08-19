This past Thursday, GRAMMY®-nominated, diamond-certified producer and global superstar Metro Boomin electrified the Barclays stage in Brooklyn for the 12th stop of his ‘We Trust You’ tour, featuring Future and a star-studded lineup of special guests.

Metro kicked off the night with a solo set, performing some of his greatest hits, including “Creepin,” “Ric Flair Drip,” and “Glock in My Lap.” Future followed with his own set, delighting fans with tracks like “Mask Off” and “Stick Talk.” The evening was filled with surprise performances by New York fan favorites and beyond, including Travis Scott, Lola Brooke, Sleepy Hallow, Sheff G, Fivio Foreign, Bay Swag, Cash Cobain, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie. For the finale, Metro and Future reunited on stage, delivering powerful renditions of their collaborative hits, including “Fried (She a Vibe),” “Superhero (Heroes and Villains),” and “Type Shit.”

The NYC tour stop also marked the 12th stop of Metro Boomin’s “Leslie Joanne Single Moms Are Superheroes” Tour Grant-Giving Program. This initiative provides $20,000 in grants and show tickets to nonprofits supporting single mothers in each market. At the Barclays Center, Metro Boomin awarded a $20K grant to the Grace Institute, a tuition-free program dedicated to empowering unemployed and underemployed women, particularly women of color and single parents, by offering support services to help them achieve economic self-sufficiency and career success.

The grant distribution is part of Metro’s national tour initiative, which supports nonprofits aiding single mothers and their families. The program, which launched in Kansas City and St. Paul, has traveled to cities like Detroit, Atlanta, Toronto, Boston, and Philadelphia, providing grants to organizations such as Essential Families, Jeremiah Foundation, Alternatives for Girls, Atlanta Mission, Solomon’s Temple, YWCA Toronto, EMpath, Women Against Abuse, and Grace Institute. The ‘Single Moms Are Superheroes’ initiative began in 2017, focusing on impactful giveback events and activations. In December 2023, Metro partnered with St. Louis-based nonprofit RUNG for Women and presented sponsor Amazon Access to launch this grant-giving program in honor of his late mother, Leslie Joanne.