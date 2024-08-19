Another day, another opinion about Drake, Kendrick, beef, who won, and all that chatter. Next up? Polo G. He recently shared his thoughts with DJ Akademiks.

When asked to pick a side in the feud, Polo G responded: He remained neutral.

But get this: When Akademiks asked about his favorite song from the battle, Polo G didn’t hesitate to name it “Not Like Us.” So, is that neutrality or picking a side?

Even Akademiks, known for his critical views on Kendrick Lamar, admitted that the song is a “bop,” acknowledging its success.

If you want to know the impact of “Not Like Us,” whether you like it or not, it has been a milestone in Kendrick Lamar’s career, becoming his first #1 single since “HUMBLE.” That was in 2017, by the way.

The diss track has garnered over 650 million streams on Spotify, making it the most-streamed diss track on the platform. It’s also earned a nomination for Song of the Year at the VMAs.

Back to Polo G. His latest album, “Hood Poet,” was released on August 9. The album features collaborations with artists like Future, GloRilla, and Offset. Although it has received mixed reviews from critics, it resonates well with his loyal fanbase.

I wonder who is going to have an opinion next.