In a move set to shake up the Chicago rap scene, renowned music industry manager and philanthropist Stacia Mac has officially signed the city’s own rising star, Fendi, to an exclusive management deal. This partnership is anticipated to be a game-changer, as Fendi steps into the spotlight with newfound support and guidance from one of the most influential figures in music today.

Fendi, known for her dynamic flow and compelling lyricism, has been making waves in the Chicago rap scene with her unique blend of street authenticity and innovative sound. Her recent tracks have garnered significant attention from notable artists such as Cardi B, Sexy Red, Glorilla, Flo Milli, and others, positioning her as a fresh and influential voice in the genre. This growing recognition highlights her potential to make a substantial impact on the hip-hop landscape.

Stacia Mac, known for her strategic vision and commitment to nurturing emerging talent, will be at the helm of Fendi’s career development. Mac’s impressive track record includes guiding the careers of high-profile artists and spearheading impactful community initiatives. Her involvement promises to provide Fendi with unparalleled opportunities and industry connections, positioning her for significant success in the competitive world of hip-hop.

“I am thrilled to welcome Fendi to our roster,” stated Stacia Mac. “Her exceptional talent, unwavering dedication, and unique perspective make her an artist to watch. I am excited to work closely with her to help realize her vision and elevate her career to new heights.”

Fendi expressed her excitement about the new collaboration: “Working with Stacia Mac is a dream come true. Her expertise and support will be invaluable as I take my music to the next level.”

Adding to the buzz, Fendi will perform at the House of Blues in Chicago on August 16th as part of Shenseea’s highly anticipated tour.

Fans of Fendi can anticipate a series of exciting projects and new music as she embarks on this promising new journey. The partnership with Stacia Mac and the upcoming performance on Shenseea’s tour are set to bring a surge of energy and innovation to Fendi’s career, offering a glimpse into a bright future for the young rapper.