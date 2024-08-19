Hard Rock Digital has unveiled its fall campaign, “Roll With Us,” for its top-rated sportsbook and iGaming platform, Hard Rock Bet. The campaign, produced by 72andSunny New York with support from Redline Media Group and Hard Rock Digital’s internal team, features global superstar Post Malone. It is set to the energetic track “Ante Up (Robbin Hoodz Theory)” by M.O.P.

“Roll With Us” aims to make sports betting and online gambling more accessible and inviting, removing the exclusivity and intimidation often associated with these activities. The campaign features Post Malone, who aligns with Hard Rock Bet’s “Rebelliously Inclusive” ethos, alongside diverse groups of people—nail salon patrons, pool partygoers, and bar friends—each showcasing their unique betting styles.

“It’s always a blast working with Hard Rock. It’s sports. It’s music. It’s entertainment. When Hard Rock Bet says ‘Roll With Us’ they mean it. They’re bringing everyone in. That’s what I’m all about,” said Post Malone.

Post Malone, whose highly anticipated album F-1 Trillion drops soon, will kick off his F-1 Trillion Tour on September 8. His involvement highlights Hard Rock Bet’s commitment to inclusivity in the betting world.

“Our message is simple — no matter who you are or how you play, we want you to Roll With Us at Hard Rock Bet. Just like our previous campaigns, it was important for us to have our players be able to see themselves represented in these spots, especially for those in Florida kicking off their first football season with legal sports betting and that have enthusiastically embraced our top-rated app,” said Matt Primeaux, Executive Managing Director and President of Hard Rock Digital. “For a brand that lives at the intersection of sports, music, and entertainment, Post Malone was the perfect partner for our campaign, providing an authentic representation of our Hard Rock ethos.”

Hard Rock Bet is a leading real-money gaming app with top ratings of 4.9 stars on the App Store and 4.8 stars on Google Play. Available in New Jersey for casino and sportsbook, and in other states for sports betting, it can be downloaded on iOS and Android or accessed via desktop at HardRock.bet.

The campaign will be broadcast on television, streaming TV, radio, social media, and out-of-home platforms nationwide.