Post Malone Teams with Steston for New Hat Collection Inspired by ‘F-1 Trillion’

Lids has announced its latest creative collaboration, the Post Malone x Stetson collection, to mark the release of Post Malone’s new album, F-1 Trillion. This special collection includes two unique trucker hats inspired by the album, which are available today.

The Studded Golfer, priced at $44.99, is a five-panel golf hat featuring a custom chain stitch embroidered logo enhanced with red, blue, and silver-tone studs. The Camo Trucker, priced at $39.99, is a six-panel trucker cap with a custom F-1 Trillion pick-up woven patch, 3D and flat embroidery, and a traditional mesh back.

Fans can purchase these hats at 11 AM ET on LidsHD.com, select Lids retail stores, Stetson.com, and Shop.PostMalone.com.

