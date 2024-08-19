Before anyone gets carried away about the idea of LeBron James wearing a Warriors jersey, take a moment and relax. After Bron and Curry’s gold medal-winning performance at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, there has been a lot of chatter about the two future Hall of Famers paring up in the NBA. Like we said. Chill out.

According to reports, the Warriors attempted to make a blockbuster trade to acquire the four-time NBA MVP before last year’s trade deadline, but discussions didn’t progress far. A major reason for this was the strong opposition from James’ agent, Rich Paul.

So, NBA insider Marc Stein, who cited league sources in his latest Substack, revealed that Paul was “adamantly opposed” to James leaving Southern California for Northern California. Paul was particularly concerned about how the NBA community would perceive James if he switched teams for the fourth time in his career.

“Sources say Paul implored both teams to scrap the concept — despite some owner-to-owner dialogue between the Warriors’ Joe Lacob and the Lakers’ Jeanie Buss and Green’s determination to lobby James to push for relocation to the Bay Area — largely because he wanted to insulate James from potential backlash over switching teams for the fourth time in his career,” Stein wrote.

Aside from Paul’s opposition, the likelihood of LeBron moving to the Warriors seems even more improbable now that his son, Bronny James, was drafted by the Lakers this summer and signed a four-year contract with the team. It would pretty much negate the novelty of the father-son duo we pretty much entertained all summer long.