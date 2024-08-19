Rocstar World, the innovative lifestyle brand and parent company of Rocstar Music, is thrilled to announce a significant partnership with ADA/Warner Music Group. This groundbreaking collaboration, spearheaded by founder/CEO, Rob Terell, aka the “Officialdealmaker,” and COO/Producer extraordinaire, Brother Beatz aka Mr “Bigger than Life,” signifies Rocstar World’s third major label distribution agreement. This achievement solidifies Rocstar World as the only artist development company aligned with all three industry giants: Sony/Orchard, Empire/Universal, and now ADA/Warner Music Group. This is an incredibly exciting and monumental moment for The Rockstar family.

The new strategic alliance is poised to bring about a substantial transformation in the influence of Rocstar Music’s artists, producers, and managers. This partnership underscores a mutual dedication to innovation and a drive to reshape the landscape of independent artistic vision and autonomy. Robert Terell, CEO and Founder of Rocstar World, expressed the significance of securing the third major label distribution deal, affirming that it marks a pivotal moment for Rocstar. He emphasized their unwavering commitment to providing artists with exceptional resources, opportunities, and a global platform to amplify their voices. The collaboration with ADA/Warner Music Group is expected to embolden their talented lineup to soar to new heights and redefine industry success

Rocstar World is composed of a team of accomplished multi-platinum artists, producers, and songwriters, along with seasoned industry professionals who are committed to establishing a lasting legacy and achieving remarkable success. The company’s unwavering dedication to innovation and excellence is reflected in its comprehensive approach to brand development. With a business culture that prioritizes faith, family, and then business, Rocstar World stands out as a lifestyle brand focused on empowering independent artists to realize their full potential and purpose. Collaborating with ADA/Warner Music Group will provide Rocstar World’s lineup of artists with advanced tools, valuable resources, and expanded access to a global audience. This partnership underscores the mission of Rocstar World to create a level playing field for artists and labels, resulting in more advantageous partnership agreements and improved returns on music investments.

Advertisement