In a dramatic turn of events, Bivouac overcame a 13-point halftime deficit to claim the BIG3 championship with a 50-47 victory over 3’s Company on Sunday. The game at the league’s final venue showcased an intense battle of resilience and clutch performances.

3’s Company, led by 2024 league MVP Michael Beasley, appeared to be in control at halftime, holding a commanding 26-13 lead. Beasley ignited a fierce second-half comeback, guiding his team to a 47-46 lead with minutes remaining. Despite the surge, Bivouac’s Corey Brewer took center stage in the closing moments. Brewer’s two crucial free throws regained Bivouac’s lead and a decisive steal on the next possession set up Garlon Green’s game-winning bank shot.

Former NBA veteran Gerald Green was instrumental in Bivouac’s triumph. He scored 18 points, including six three-pointers, and earned MVP honors for the title game. His stellar performance and critical plays from Brewer and Green ensured Bivouac’s victory.

Sunday’s championship concluded an exhilarating 2024 BIG3 season, marking a successful campaign for Bivouac and head coach Gary Payton. The team will now celebrate its title before preparing to defend it next season.

Michael Beasley’s exceptional season was recognized earlier when he was named the 2024 BIG3 Most Valuable Player. Beasley, averaging 21.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game, led 3’s Company, featuring former Kansas star Mario Chalmers.