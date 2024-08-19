Today at the inaugural Fanatics Fest NYC, an immersive sports festival held at the Javits Center in New York, the Problem Child, Jake “El Gallo” Paul (10-1, 7 KOs), and the Baddest Man on the Planet, Mike Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs), came face-to-face for the first time since their historic bout was rescheduled. The highly anticipated Paul vs. Tyson match is set for an eight-round professional bout with two-minute rounds and will stream live globally on Netflix on Friday, November 15, 2024, from the 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys. Tickets are on sale now at Seatgeek.com.

In today’s press conference, hosted by Emmy Award-winning journalist and Super Bowl Champion Ryan Clark, Paul and Tyson they shared their thoughts about the upcoming fight. Paul was motivated to take on Tyson, emphasizing his desire to make history. “This is what it’s all about for me, man. I’m a kid from Ohio… They’ll never give me credit. That’s the way it is. If I was walking on water, they would say it’s because I couldn’t swim.”

Paul acknowledged the challenge ahead, recognizing Tyson’s reputation as a formidable opponent. “The people think I’m going to get knocked out by this strong, powerful guy… This has taken a chance to fight somebody as vicious as Mike can be. You got to risk it for the biscuit. That’s the name of the game.”

He continued, “I’m here to challenge myself. He’s vicious. He’s a killer… But I will prove all the haters wrong.”

Fans can view the full press conference on MVP’s YouTube and Netflix’s YouTube channels.