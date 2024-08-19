The Monster Energy BIG3 Celebrity Game took place on Sunday, August 18, at the TD Garden Arena in Boston, bringing together stars from sports and entertainment to raise money and awareness for underprivileged youth. Coach Ice Cube led Team Webull to victory against Clyde Drexler’s Team Green, continuing their winning streak. Gillie, co-host of the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, was named MVP for the third consecutive year.


The event featured a star-studded lineup of participants and guests. Multi-platinum recording artists Ty Dolla $ign, French Montana, and Fabolous brought musical flair to the court, while actors Anthony Anderson and Michael Blackson added a touch of Hollywood. Reality TV star Matt James, rapper and LSU NCAA National Champion Flau’Jae Johnson, NFL Super Bowl champions Vernon Davis and Ty Law, and streetball legend The Professor showcased their athletic prowess. Detroit-based rapper Skilla Baby and former Harlem Globetrotter Briana Green also joined the game, adding to the excitement and star power.

The celebrity game provided thrilling entertainment and served a greater purpose by supporting underprivileged youth, making it a memorable event for fans and participants alike.

Third Annual Monster Energy Big3 Celebrity Game

