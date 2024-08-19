Ms. Tina Knowles has officially reached her divorce settlement with her now ex-husband, Ricard Lawson.

According to In Touch magazine, Knowles will pay $300,000 for the settlement. There will be no additional spousal support notes. In addition, Lawson and Knowles are forbidden from speaking negatively about each other, their children, or their spouses.

Knowles filed for divorce in July 2023, dissolving the marriage of eight years. The two cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce.

According to TMZ, the two wed in April 2015. Tina is also seeking a termination of spousal support that would be awarded to either her or Richard.