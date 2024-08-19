Tommy Richman has broken records with his runaway smash hit and song of the summer “MILLION DOLLAR BABY” and today hits a new high as the #1 Mediabase Top 40 song this week after 14 weeks on the charts!

In anticipation of Richman’s new album Coyote, coming this fall via ISO Supremacy/PULSE Records, Richman will perform live at select dates in New York, Washington D.C., Los Angeles & Chicago as part of the Before The Desert live run kicking off September 10th.

Richman also makes his late night TV debut tonight, performing “MILLION DOLLAR BABY” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! at 11:35pm EST / 10:35pm CST.

Advertisement

Following the “MILLION DOLLAR BABY” viral visualizer which hit over 53 Million views in just 3 months, Richman followed up with the release of the official music video for “MILLION DOLLAR BABY”, which quickly amassed over 13 Million views in a little over a month. Since release, the track has also became the #1 Overall Streaming Track (all genres) and the #1 Audio Global Streaming Track (all genres), with radio success at five different musical formats.

As fans continue to celebrate RIchman’s wins in anticipation of Coyote, the sky’s the limit for what may come next. Catch Tommy Richman performing “MILLION DOLLAR BABY” live tonight on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and on the road in September previewing new music from Coyote, with more news to follow soon.