Travis Scott stays busy and feels more like a rockstar these days. The “Sicko Mode” rapper just revealed that his groundbreaking mixtape “Days Before Rodeo” will be re-released on all digital streaming platforms for the first time on aAugust 23, in honor of its 10th anniversary.

So, check this, the special release is set to include a digital deluxe album featuring unreleased bonus tracks from the “Days Before Rodeo” era. Additionally, fans can look forward to exclusive merchandise and vinyl bundles available for purchase on Travis Scott’s official website.

Taking ya’ll back, the original project dropped in 2014, “Days Before Rodeo” was Travis Scott’s second mixtape, released almost a year ahead of his debut album “Rodeo”. The mixtape boasted guest appearances from artists like Young Thug, Big Sean, The 1975, Rich Homie Quan, Migos, T.I., and Peewee Longway.

Get this: fans will be able to access the digital deluxe version of the album, which will include previously unheard tracks from the “Days Before Rodeo” sessions, along with vinyl, box sets, and merchandise on travisscott.com

What ya’ll think … Content is king, right?