Let’s get this latest MAGA news involving Kanye West over with quick.

The Yeezy boss was with his wife, Bianca Censori, pulled up to some Trump supporter rally in Beverly Hills. First off, that’s one of the few places in Los Angeles where Trump rally go down with some degree of frequency. Good for them.

Anyway, Ye arrived in a Tesla Cybertruck. As expected, once spotted, the couple’s presence drew the attention of the Trumpers, with supporters flocking to the vehicle, waving “Make America Great Again” flags in excitement. Help us.

Advertisement

Get this: a TikTok video captured the moment. One obvious Ye fan exclaimed, “Oh, it’s Kanye! What the hell?”

West appeared to address the crowd, but the crowd was too loud.

Censori was sitting in the passenger seat and looked uncomfortable. Can you blame her? By the way, has anyone heard her speak in public yet? Let us know. We’re asking for a friend.

After a brief moment, West peeled off, fans shouting, “We love you, Kanye!”

West has stayed mum on the upcoming presidential election between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. What a surprise. Seriously.

His previous support for Trump is well-known. In 2016, he told a concert audience in San Jose, California, that he would have voted for Trump if he had voted. West also wore the red “Make America Great Again” hat and met with Trump at the White House to discuss issues like prison reform.

But the love fest is weird. ICYMI, in 2022, after Trump criticized West for bringing far-right activist Nick Fuentes to a dinner at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Trump said, “So I help a seriously troubled man, who just happens to be black, Ye, who has been decimated in his business and virtually everything else.” If Trump is hoping someone gets mental health help, then you know you have problems, or that’s literally the pot calling the kettle, and you know the rest.

Woosah.