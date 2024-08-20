50 Cent Fires Back at Hurricane Chris After Louisiana Rapper Calls Him Out on Socials: “Ya Sh*t Is Wack”

50 Cent legit enjoys the smoke. The G-Unit boss just fired back at Hurricane Chris after the Louisiana rapper went at 50 over the lineup of the Humor & Harmony Festival in Shreveport.

How many of ya’ll even remember Hurricane Chris? He had a massive record back in the day, “A Bay Bay” and then well, faded away.

Anyway, Hurricane Chris expressed frustration on socials, claiming the festival lacked Louisiana artists, See, social media again. Not always worth it. But yea, Chris accused 50 Cent of neglecting local talent while spending $500,000 on security.

Chris said, “You threw a motherf**king concert in Louisiana and didn’t book no Louisiana legends… but you paid the police half a million dollars.”

In response, 50 Cent ate that up and took to the gram to mock Chris using clips from movies. In one post, he shared a scene from *Juice* where a character is rejected for a DJ gig, writing, “Hurricane Flex, boy ya sh*t is wack, the fvck you think you @fredobang. Ya sh*t gets no play in my ride. LOL.” He followed with a clip from *Menace II Society*, again referencing Chris’s music: “You know that sh*t gets no play in this ride.” 50 also took a jab at Chris’s career, saying, “oh no you not gonna play that 1 song you got, Bay Bay just went on stage wit Master P. LOL.”

Chris continued his complaints on X (formerly Twitter), criticizing 50 Cent for prioritizing profit over the local community and accusing the city of Shreveport of exploiting 50’s fame for financial gain without benefiting the people.

50 is actually injecting a lot of money into the local economy. He has a film studio that assuredly employs locals and his recent comedy show definitely caused ripple effects with local businesses, not to mention shining a positive light on Shreveport.

We have to ask, what has Hurricane Chris done for the community he believes 50 neglected? If anyone has any intel, please let us know.