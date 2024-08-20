August Alsina, the R&B singer known for his soulful tracks and headline-making personal life, recently opened up about his sexuality and views on love during an appearance on Nick Cannon’s “Counsel Culture” podcast. This candid conversation comes after Alsina introduced the world to a man who he said taught him about “loving and healing” during the season finale of VH1’s The Surreal Life in 2022.

In his discussion with Cannon, Alsina, who has always been private about his personal life, took the opportunity to share his perspective on love, identity, and the power of exposure. When asked about his decision to open his heart to another man, the “No Love” singer emphasized that his journey of love is not something he actively controls, but rather something guided by a higher power.

“It’s not even me that’s opening my heart,” Alsina explained. “It’s that power that’s higher than myself. I always say that the greatest gift that God could have ever given me was exposure. To expose me to so many different kinds of people, places, things.” He expressed gratitude for the diversity of experiences and relationships that have shaped him, rejecting the need to label his sexuality in conventional terms.

Alsina further elaborated on his refusal to be confined by traditional labels, saying, “When people want you to define yourself as whether you’re gay, straight, bisexual, or whatever it is you was just talking about, love is much more complex than that and has much more depth. So for me, I’m just the kind of person that, because love is a language, I’m fluent in love when it speaks to me.”

This philosophy on love and relationships echoes Alsina’s past openness about his personal life, including his revelation in 2020 that he was in a relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith. In a now-famous interview with Complex, Alsina revealed that Will Smith had given him his “blessing” to pursue the relationship, as the Smiths were in an open marriage at the time. Jada later confirmed the relationship during a Red Table Talk episode, describing the period as a time of great emotional pain and healing for her.

Alsina also addressed the public fallout from his relationship with Jada in his 2022 song “Shake the World,” where he referenced the controversy with lyrics like, “I heard I was canceled / Well, let’s speak on that.” He also alluded to the infamous elevator incident involving Beyoncé and Jay-Z, using it as a metaphor for the turmoil that ensued after his involvement with one of Hollywood’s most famous couples.

