In a heartfelt and energetic speech lasting 50 minutes, President Joe Biden took the stage at the Democratic National Convention to emphasize his administration’s accomplishments and offer robust support for Vice President Kamala Harris and Governor Tim Walz.

With the crowd’s warm reception, Biden used the opportunity to reflect on his tenure, proudly sharing credit with Harris, whom he described as a “close friend” and hailed as the best decision of his career. Despite the late hour, Biden’s enthusiasm was palpable as he vowed to be the “best volunteer” for Harris and Walz in their campaign.

The speech transitioned into a moment of unity as Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, joined Biden and First Lady Jill Biden on stage for a heartfelt embrace. Biden’s son Hunter was among the family members who joined them, underscoring the personal and political solidarity as the Democratic ticket gears up for the election.

