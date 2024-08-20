Some people need to keep their personal business off social media. When Brian McKnight let his personal issues out to the world, it seems like there’s a residual effect impacting his wallet.

McKnight’s recent concerts are struggling with low ticket sales, leading to cancellations. Ouch.

Get this, McKnight even had to cancel a performance in Detroit in June due to poor ticket sales, and an upcoming show in Washington, D.C., is also facing dismal sales, with tickets now being offered at a reduced price on Groupon. Oh, wow.

It’s easy to believe this decline in ticket sales is reportedly linked to a boycott by some fans in response to McKnight’s strained relationship with his three eldest children from his first marriage.

McKnight’s relationship with his children, Briana, Niko, and Brian McKnight Jr., has been publicly tumultuous, especially after he praised his current wife and their children in a 2022 social media post mourning the death of his infant son, without mentioning his older children.

In the post, which he may regret or not, McKnight expressed his joy in experiencing parenthood with his current wife, saying, “For the very first time in my life I got to experience what it’s like to want to and plan to have a child made from love.” However, this statement and others have drawn criticism for seeming to overlook his older children, leading to public backlash.

McKnight has defended himself, accusing his ex-wife and children of spreading false narratives about their relationship and emphasizing that his children are now adults, and he is no longer financially responsible for them.

Anyway, like we said, social isn’t always a good thing. Especially when your audience picks a side.