On Sunday, August 18th, New York rapper and producer Cash Cobain set LIV Miami ablaze with an electrifying performance ahead of his highly anticipated debut album, Play Cash Cobain, releasing on Friday, August 23rd. Cobain thrilled the crowd with energetic renditions of his hit singles, “Dunk Contest” and “Rump Punch.” The excitement peaked when he was joined on stage by rapper Bay Swag for a dynamic performance of their track “Fisherrr.” Cobain’s appearance at LIV Miami further underscores his rising prominence in the music industry. In addition to his album release, he’s also making waves as part of Ice Spice’s Y2K! World Tour.

Visual Portfolio, Posts & Image Gallery for WordPress
A8A9311 Enhanced NR (2)
A8A9316 Enhanced NR (2)
Cash Cobain003 (2)
Cash Cobain008 (2)
Cash Cobain009 (2)

About The Author

Senior Editor

Shawn Grant is a Chicago native and the Senior Editor of The Source Magazine. He can only be found on Instagram and Twitter at @shawnxgrant.

