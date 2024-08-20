On Sunday, August 18th, New York rapper and producer Cash Cobain set LIV Miami ablaze with an electrifying performance ahead of his highly anticipated debut album, Play Cash Cobain, releasing on Friday, August 23rd. Cobain thrilled the crowd with energetic renditions of his hit singles, “Dunk Contest” and “Rump Punch.” The excitement peaked when he was joined on stage by rapper Bay Swag for a dynamic performance of their track “Fisherrr.” Cobain’s appearance at LIV Miami further underscores his rising prominence in the music industry. In addition to his album release, he’s also making waves as part of Ice Spice’s Y2K! World Tour.