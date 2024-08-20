Chance The Rapper Gets Vulnerable On New Single “3,333”, Performs On ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Tomorrow

Chance the Rapper took to social media and dropped a deeply reflective new single, “3,333.” The track, both vulnerable and powerful, chronicles his evolution showcasing the emotional highs and lows of his success.

“3,333” is available to stream on Chance’s social media platforms, listen HERE.

This Wednesday, Chance the Rapper will bring a special Star Line performance to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, taping live from his hometown of Chicago. Chance will perform his new song “Together” from his project, Star Line.

Last weekend, Chance performed live for a packed audience at the Citi Summer Concert Series on TODAY. Live from Rockefeller Plaza, Chance treated his fans to a 4-song performance that included “Together,” “YAH Know,” “Stars Out” –– newer singles from his Star Line project –– and 2014’s hit “Sunday Candy.

Watch the performance HERE.