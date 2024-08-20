Judge J. Michael Luttig, a respected conservative legal scholar and appointee of President George H. W. Bush, endorsed the Harris-Walz ticket, joining a growing list of prominent Republicans who are backing Vice President Harris over Donald Trump.

Luttig, alarmed by Trump’s persistent and knowingly false claims that he won the 2020 election, urged Americans to take a stand for democracy, the Constitution, and the rule of law. His endorsement marks a significant break with his party, highlighting the gravity of the upcoming election.

Judge Luttig joins other Republican figures such as Congressman Joe Walsh, Congresswoman Barbara Comstock, and Congressman Adam Kinzinger, all of whom have voiced their opposition to Trump’s re-election bid. These leaders, disturbed by Trump’s election denialism and role in the January 6 insurrection, are united in their determination to defeat him at the ballot box.

In a statement from Republicans for Harris-Walz 2024, spokesperson Austin Weatherford emphasized the critical nature of this election: “Democracy is on the ballot, and it’s going to take all of us, Democrats and Republicans alike, to save it from a second Donald Trump presidency.”