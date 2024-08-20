Donald Trump really will say anything. The former “President” recently took to his Truth Social account, you know the knock off Twitter which is now called “X” – all funny if you ask us – to some weird AF AI-generated images that get this, falsely claim that Taylor Swift has endorsed him for president. Like why, dude?

It went down on socials Sunday night where he posted several screenshots from X depicting women in “Swifties for Trump” shirts. Listen we don’t doubt there are a great many Swifties who are pro Trump but last we check Taylor Swift, herself is not but FTR she has yet to endorse anyone.

Anyway, many of the images appear to be manipulated, including one screenshot of a satirical article claiming Swifties turned to Trump after her shows in Vienna were canceled due to a thwarted terrorist plot. Another altered image shows Swift photoshopped as Uncle Sam with the message:

Advertisement

“Taylor wants you to vote for Donald Trump.”

Trump captioned the post with a simple, “I accept!”

Obviously this is a load of bull you know what.

Again, Taylor Swift has not endorsed any candidate for the 2024 presidential election.

The pop diva did endorse Joe Biden in 2020 and sharply criticized Trump that year for his response to the George Floyd protests. Swift tweeted, “After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November.”

As the Democratic National Convention kicks off in Chicago, Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to accept the party’s nomination. There will be plenty of celebs on the stage but the DNC said they won’t overdo it with big names this time around to remain more relatable.

One thing is for sure, Donald, lied about Taylor. Period.